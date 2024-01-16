Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Kimono Hanger
Tabletop - Item Level 260
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A wooden rack for displaying kimono.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
30 gil
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
260
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Twinsilk
5
Ancient Lumber
5
Rose Gold Nugget
5
Bloodhempen Cloth
5
Ruby Cotton Cloth
5
Crystals
Wind Crystal
5
Lightning Crystal
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
69
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
1030
Max Quality
1755
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1050
Craftsmanship
1075
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
