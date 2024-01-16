Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Kimono Hanger

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A wooden rack for displaying kimono.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Twinsilk
5
Item Icon
Ancient Lumber
5
Item Icon
Rose Gold Nugget
5
Item Icon
Bloodhempen Cloth
5
Item Icon
Ruby Cotton Cloth
5
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
5
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
5
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

