FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Jellyfish Humours
Reagent - Item Level 10
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
A thick, viscid oil extracted from a variety of jellyfish known as the ocean cloud.
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
38 gil
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Jellyfish Umbrella
2
Crystals
Water Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
19
Total Crafted
1
Durability
40
Difficulty
34
Max Quality
384
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
41
Craftsmanship
82
