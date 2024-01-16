Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Ivory Staff
Two–handed Thaumaturge's Arm - Item Level 49
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
50
Physical Damage
53.33
Auto-attack
3.2
Delay
Details
Classes
THM BLM - Lv. 49
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
104 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+14
Intelligence
+12
Determination
+21
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 39
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
49
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Wolf Fang
6
Aldgoat Horn
6
Spoken Blood
6
Eye of Lightning
6
Crystals
Fire Shard
6
Wind Shard
6
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
180
Max Quality
2000
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
88
Craftsmanship
176
