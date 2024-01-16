Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Ivory Staff

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

50

53.33

3.2

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Wolf Fang
6
Item Icon
Aldgoat Horn
6
Item Icon
Spoken Blood
6
Item Icon
Eye of Lightning
6
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
6
Item Icon
Wind Shard
6
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

