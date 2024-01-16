Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Ironworks Vest of Gathering

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

168

84

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Leatherworker

Materials
Item Icon
Eikon Cloth
3
Item Icon
Eikon Fiber
3
Item Icon
Eikon Leather
3
Item Icon
Luminous Fiber
3
Item Icon
High Mythrite Ingot
3
Item Icon
Fieldcraft Demimateria III
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
2
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Required For Quick Synth

