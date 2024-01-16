Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Accessories
Ironworks Necklace of Gathering
Necklace - Item Level 190
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
0
Defense
0
Magic Defense
Details
Classes
Disciple of the Land - Lv. 60
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
170 gil
Bonuses
GP
+50
Materia
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 50
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
190
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Eikon Fiber
3
Eikon Leather
3
Luminous Fiber
3
Fieldcraft Demimateria III
3
Treated Camphorwood Lumber
3
Crystals
Ice Cluster
2
Wind Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
900
Max Quality
3390
Characteristics
Required
Control
835
Craftsmanship
870
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
995
Related Posts
FFXIV Crafting Guide 1-90 (Patch 6.5)
Paulo Kawanishi
FFXIV Ishgard Restoration Macros: Level 20, 40, 60, 80
Cody Perez
FFXIV Leveling Gear Guide: What to Buy, Vendor Locations, Tomestones of Poetics
Mike Williams
,
Mills Webster