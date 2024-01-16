Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Ironworks Boots of Crafting

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

125

63

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Leatherworker

Materials
Item Icon
Rubber
3
Item Icon
Eikon Fiber
3
Item Icon
Eikon Leather
3
Item Icon
Luminous Fiber
3
Item Icon
High Mythrite Ingot
3
Item Icon
Fieldcraft Demimateria III
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
2
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Required For Quick Synth

