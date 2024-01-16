Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Ironworks Boots of Crafting
Feet - Item Level 190
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
125
Magic Defense
63
Defense
Details
Classes
Disciple of the Hand - Lv. 60
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
224 gil
Bonuses
Control
+84
Craftsmanship
+7
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 50
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
190
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Rubber
3
Eikon Fiber
3
Eikon Leather
3
Luminous Fiber
3
High Mythrite Ingot
3
Fieldcraft Demimateria III
3
Crystals
Wind Cluster
2
Earth Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
900
Max Quality
3390
Characteristics
Required
Control
835
Craftsmanship
870
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
995
Related Posts
FFXIV Crafting Guide 1-90 (Patch 6.5)
Paulo Kawanishi
FFXIV Fashion Report: Easy 80 Points This Week – April 15, 2022
Nerium
FF14 Fashion Report: Easy 80 Points This Week - May 24, 2019
Nerium