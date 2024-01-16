Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Accessories
Ironworks Armillae of Crafting
Bracelets - Item Level 190
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
0
Defense
0
Magic Defense
Details
Classes
Disciple of the Hand - Lv. 60
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
170 gil
Bonuses
CP
+40
Materia
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 50
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
190
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Celestine
3
Eikon Leather
3
Luminous Fiber
3
Fieldcraft Demimateria III
3
Treated Camphorwood Lumber
3
Crystals
Ice Cluster
2
Wind Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
900
Max Quality
3390
Characteristics
Required
Control
835
Craftsmanship
870
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
995
Related Posts
FFXIV Crafting Guide 1-90 (Patch 6.5)
Paulo Kawanishi
FFXIV Ishgard Restoration Macros: Level 20, 40, 60, 80
Cody Perez
FFXIV Leveling Gear Guide: What to Buy, Vendor Locations, Tomestones of Poetics
Mike Williams
,
Mills Webster