FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Iron Sallet
Head - Item Level 20
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
37
Magic Defense
37
Defense
Details
Classes
Disciple of War - Lv. 20
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
9 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+2
Vitality
+2
Dexterity
+2
Direct Hit Rate
+3
Materia
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 10
resource
Grade 2 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
20
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Iron Ingot
1
Iron Plate
1
Iron Rivets
1
Crystals
Ice Shard
1
Earth Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
19
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
68
Max Quality
480
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
41
Craftsmanship
82
