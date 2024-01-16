Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Iron Kite Shield
Shield - Item Level 27
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
93
Block Strength
93
Block Rate
Details
Classes
GLA PLD - Lv. 27
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
12 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+1
Tenacity
+1
Vitality
+1
Materia
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 17
resource
Grade 3 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
27
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Iron Plate
2
Iron Rivets
2
Crystals
Ice Shard
3
Earth Shard
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
27
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
91
Max Quality
720
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
49
Craftsmanship
99
