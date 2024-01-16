Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Iron Guisarme
Lancer's Arm - Item Level 23
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
27
Physical Damage
26.64
Auto-attack
2.96
Delay
Details
Classes
LNC DRG - Lv. 23
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
23 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+4
Vitality
+5
Determination
+4
Materia
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 13
resource
Grade 3 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
23
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Elm Lumber
1
Iron Ingot
1
Animal Glue
1
Crystals
Ice Shard
1
Wind Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
22
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
75
Max Quality
570
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
47
Craftsmanship
94
