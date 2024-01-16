Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Animal Glue
Reagent - Item Level 1
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
An adhesive substance created by boiling down the hides of various animals.
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
8 gil
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Bone Chip
2
Animal Skin
2
Crystals
Water Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
2
Total Crafted
1
Durability
40
Difficulty
10
Max Quality
88
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
11
Craftsmanship
22
Related Posts
All FFXIV Island Sanctuary Animal Spawns
Michael Higham
,
Jessica Scharnagle
FFXIV Patch 6.3 Live Letter on Nov 11 and Everything We Know
Michael Higham
New FFXIV Island Sanctuary Details for Patch 6.3 and 6.4
Michael Higham