FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Intricate Censer

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A solid metal censer of exquisite design.

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Intricate Censer Materials
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
2
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Intricate Censer Materials
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
2
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Intricate Censer Materials
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
2
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

