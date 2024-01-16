Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Intricate Censer
Other - Item Level 406
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
A solid metal censer of exquisite design.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Intricate Censer Materials
2
Crystals
Ice Crystal
2
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
75
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
1000
Max Quality
2255
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1425
Craftsmanship
1539
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Goldsmith
Materials
Intricate Censer Materials
2
Crystals
Fire Crystal
2
Wind Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
75
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
1000
Max Quality
2255
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1425
Craftsmanship
1539
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Blacksmith
Materials
Intricate Censer Materials
2
Crystals
Fire Crystal
2
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
75
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
1000
Max Quality
2255
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1425
Craftsmanship
1539
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
FFXIV Aglaia Lore Dive: The Story Behind Nald'thal, Azeyma, Rhalgr, and Byregot
Victor Hunter
The Must-Play FFXIV Content You Should Finish Before (or After) Endwalker
Michael Higham
FFXIV Patch 6.25 Live Letter Summary, Release Date, Job Changes, Fan Fest, and More
Michael Higham