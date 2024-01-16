Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Intricate Censer Materials

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A set of materials needed to forge an intricate censer.

Attributes

Crafting

Related Posts

Welcome to The Linkshell, Fanbyte’s Dedicated Final Fantasy XIV Site
Michael Higham
Appreciating All the Little Details of Nessus in Destiny 2
Dillon Skiffington
The Must-Play FFXIV Content You Should Finish Before (or After) Endwalker
Michael Higham