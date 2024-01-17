Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Initiate's Thighboots
Feet - Item Level 20
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
22
Magic Defense
11
Defense
Details
Classes
All Classes - Lv. 20
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
9 gil
Bonuses
Control
+16
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 10
resource
Grade 2 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
20
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Rubber
1
Hard Leather
1
Aldgoat Leather
1
Undyed Cotton Cloth
1
Crystals
Wind Shard
1
Earth Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
21
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
75
Max Quality
540
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
47
Craftsmanship
94
