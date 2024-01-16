Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Inferno Rod

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

56

61.23

3.28

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Ruby
2
Item Icon
Inferno Horn
2
Item Icon
Mythril Ingot
2
Item Icon
Demimateria of the Inferno
2
Item Icon
Battlecraft Demimateria III
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
12
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

