Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Inferno Rod
Two–handed Thaumaturge's Arm - Item Level 95
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
56
Physical Damage
61.23
Auto-attack
3.28
Delay
Details
Classes
THM BLM - Lv. 50
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
204 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+29
Intelligence
+31
Determination
+35
Direct Hit Rate
+24
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 40
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
95
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Ruby
2
Inferno Horn
2
Mythril Ingot
2
Demimateria of the Inferno
2
Battlecraft Demimateria III
2
Crystals
Fire Crystal
12
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
420
Max Quality
2750
Characteristics
Required
Control
374
Craftsmanship
391
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
Teamfight Tactics Patch 9.22 TFT Patch Notes – Set 2 Champions, Items, Classes
Dillon Skiffington
Teamfight Tactics TFT Set 2 Announcement - Rise of the Elements Set Champions, Classes
Dillon Skiffington
Teamfight Tactics Patch 9.23 TFT Patch Notes – The First Set 2 Balance Changes
Dillon Skiffington