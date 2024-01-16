Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Item Database
Indoor Pond

Indoor Pond

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Bring the outdoors indoors with this perfect imitation of nature. Toads not included...or are they?

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Firebricks
7
Item Icon
Island Seedling
7
Item Icon
Growth Formula Kappa
7
Item Icon
Underground Spring Water
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Crystal
7
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

