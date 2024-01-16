Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Indoor Pond
Furnishing - Item Level 430
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
Bring the outdoors indoors with this perfect imitation of nature. Toads not included...or are they?
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
90 gil
Repairs
level
Alchemist Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
430
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Firebricks
7
Island Seedling
7
Growth Formula Kappa
7
Underground Spring Water
7
Crystals
Water Crystal
7
Lightning Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
80
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
1780
Max Quality
2300
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1733
Craftsmanship
1866
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
