FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Indoor Oriental Waterfall
Furnishing - Item Level 540
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A fabulous water feature that will bless any space with a touch of Far Eastern flair.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
90 gil
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
540
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Cut Stone
32
Ambrosial Water
32
Annite Whetstone
32
Growth Formula Kappa
32
Crystals
Fire Crystal
32
Wind Crystal
32
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
86
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
3100
Max Quality
6800
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2451
Craftsmanship
2590
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
