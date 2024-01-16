Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Indoor Oriental Waterfall

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A fabulous water feature that will bless any space with a touch of Far Eastern flair.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Cut Stone
32
Item Icon
Ambrosial Water
32
Item Icon
Annite Whetstone
32
Item Icon
Growth Formula Kappa
32
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
32
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
32
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

