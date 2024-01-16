Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Accessories
Imperial Jade Ring of Casting
Ring - Item Level 290
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
0
Defense
0
Magic Defense
Details
Classes
THM ACN BLM SMN RDM BLU - Lv. 70
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
259 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+41
Critical Hit
+48
Intelligence
+46
Determination
+33
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 60
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
290
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Almandine
5
Imperial Jade
5
Grade 1 Reisui of Intelligence
5
Crystals
Fire Crystal
5
Wind Crystal
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
69
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
1030
Max Quality
3510
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1050
Craftsmanship
1075
