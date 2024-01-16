Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Il Mheg Garden Fountain

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A petit water feature inspired by the land of the pixies.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Cut Stone
32
Item Icon
Ambrosial Water
32
Item Icon
Annite Whetstone
32
Item Icon
Growth Formula Kappa
32
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
32
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
32
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

FFXIV Shadowbringers Shared FATEs Guide
Andrea Shearon
FFXIV is All About Fashion: How the Experts Gpose, Use Glamour, and Find Hidden Locations
Jenny Zheng
How to Unlock the Pixie Tribe Quests in FFXIV - Quests & Rewards
Mike Williams