Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Ice Chandelier

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A breathtaking ceiling fixture crafted using tears taken from the Lady of Frost herself.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Ice Tear
2
Item Icon
Gold Ingot
2
Item Icon
Tallow Candle
2
Item Icon
Darksteel Ingot
2
Item Icon
Fieldcraft Demimateria III
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
12
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

Related Posts

FFXIV Endwalker Splendorous Tools Steps and Quests
Paulo Kawanishi
Pokemon Steel Type Guide - Weaknesses, Strengths, Counters
placeholder
Jaxson Tapp
How To Get the Flying Chair and Magicked Bed Mounts in FFXIV
Paulo Kawanishi