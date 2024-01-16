Games
Ice Chandelier
Ceiling Light - Item Level 90
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A breathtaking ceiling fixture crafted using tears taken from the Lady of Frost herself.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
150 gil
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
90
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Ice Tear
2
Gold Ingot
2
Tallow Candle
2
Darksteel Ingot
2
Fieldcraft Demimateria III
2
Crystals
Ice Crystal
12
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
420
Max Quality
1375
Characteristics
Required
Control
374
Craftsmanship
391
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
