FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Ice Tear
Stone - Item Level 90
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A glass-like shard retrieved from the fallen Lady of Frost.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
13 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
