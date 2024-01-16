Games
Ice Brand
One–handed Thaumaturge's Arm - Item Level 26
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
30
Physical Damage
23.2
Auto-attack
2.32
Delay
Details
Classes
THM BLM - Lv. 26
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
21 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+4
Intelligence
+4
Determination
+5
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 16
resource
Grade 3 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
26
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Eye of Ice
2
Brass Ingot
2
Antelope Horn
2
Crystals
Fire Shard
2
Wind Shard
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
25
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
89
Max Quality
660
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
49
Craftsmanship
99
