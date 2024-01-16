Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Ice Brand

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

30

23.2

2.32

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Eye of Ice
2
Item Icon
Brass Ingot
2
Item Icon
Antelope Horn
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
2
Item Icon
Wind Shard
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

