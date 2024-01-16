Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Eye of Ice

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A polished stone sphere elementally aspected to ice.

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Ice Rock
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Shard
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

FFXIV Dirty Rotten Azulmagia Guide - Blue Mage Boss Fight Acts & Tips
Nerium
FFXIV Eureka Orthos Floors 71-100 Guide - Beating Excalibur, Administrator, & Proto-Kaliya
Hope Productions
Teamfight Tactics Patch 10.1 TFT Patch Notes – Lunar Champions Added
Dillon Skiffington