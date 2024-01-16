Games
Hunting Moccasins
Feet - Item Level 48
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
102
Magic Defense
102
Defense
Details
Classes
Disciple of War - Lv. 48
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
55 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+7
Vitality
+9
Dexterity
+7
Critical Hit
+12
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 38
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
48
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Rubber
6
Boar Leather
6
Raptor Sinew
6
Crystals
Wind Shard
5
Earth Shard
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
47
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
167
Max Quality
1820
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
80
Craftsmanship
161
