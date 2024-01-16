Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Hunting Moccasins

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

102

102

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Leatherworker

Materials
Item Icon
Rubber
6
Item Icon
Boar Leather
6
Item Icon
Raptor Sinew
6
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Shard
5
Item Icon
Earth Shard
5
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

How to Get the Alkonost Mount and Resplendent Feathers in FFXIV
Mike Williams
How to Get the Phaethon Mount and Burning Horn in FFXIV
Mike Williams
FFXIV Garlemald Saigaskin Map Locations - Solo Treasure Map Guide
Nerium