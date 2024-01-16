Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
House Borel Interior Wall
Interior Wall - Item Level 320
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A wall that matches the design of those used in Aymeric de Borel's very manor.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
150 gil
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
320
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Mortar
2
Rhea Cloth
2
Twinthread
2
Hallowed Ramie Cloth
2
Crystals
Wind Cluster
2
Lightning Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
70
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
1200
Max Quality
2400
Characteristics
Required
Control
1220
Craftsmanship
1320
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
