FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
House Borel Interior Wall

A wall that matches the design of those used in Aymeric de Borel's very manor.

Weaver

Materials
Mortar
2
Rhea Cloth
2
Twinthread
2
Hallowed Ramie Cloth
2
Crystals
Wind Cluster
2
Lightning Cluster
2
Required

