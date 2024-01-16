Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseTools
Item Icon

Horned Hatchet

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

27

28.8

3.2

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Aldgoat Horn
6
Item Icon
Boar Leather
6
Item Icon
Cobalt Ingot
6
Item Icon
Raptor Sinew
6
Item Icon
Rosewood Lumber
6
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
6
Item Icon
Earth Shard
6
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

