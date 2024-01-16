Games
Horned Hatchet
Botanist's Primary Tool - Item Level 48
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
27
Physical Damage
28.8
Auto-attack
3.2
Delay
Details
Classes
BTN - Lv. 48
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
6785 gil
Sells for
100 gil
Bonuses
Gathering
+84
Perception
+48
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 38
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
48
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Aldgoat Horn
6
Boar Leather
6
Cobalt Ingot
6
Raptor Sinew
6
Rosewood Lumber
6
Crystals
Fire Shard
6
Earth Shard
6
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
49
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
174
Max Quality
1940
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
80
Craftsmanship
161
