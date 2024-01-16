Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Horn Component

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A component to be used on Mogzin's horn. ※Only for use in moogle tribal quests.

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Horn Component Materials
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
2
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Horn Component Materials
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
2
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Horn Component Materials
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Crystal
2
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Horn Component Materials
4
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
2
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Horn Component Materials
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
2
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Horn Component Materials
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
2
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Horn Component Materials
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
2
Item Icon
Water Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Horn Component Materials
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
2
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

