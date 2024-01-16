Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Horn Component
Other - Item Level 55
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
A component to be used on Mogzin's horn. ※Only for use in moogle tribal quests.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Horn Component Materials
2
Crystals
Wind Crystal
2
Lightning Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
259
Max Quality
500
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
88
Craftsmanship
176
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Armorer
Materials
Horn Component Materials
2
Crystals
Ice Crystal
2
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
259
Max Quality
500
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
88
Craftsmanship
176
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Alchemist
Materials
Horn Component Materials
2
Crystals
Water Crystal
2
Lightning Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
259
Max Quality
500
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
88
Craftsmanship
176
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Carpenter
Materials
Horn Component Materials
4
Crystals
Ice Crystal
2
Wind Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
259
Max Quality
500
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
88
Craftsmanship
176
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Goldsmith
Materials
Horn Component Materials
2
Crystals
Fire Crystal
2
Wind Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
259
Max Quality
500
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
88
Craftsmanship
176
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Blacksmith
Materials
Horn Component Materials
2
Crystals
Fire Crystal
2
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
259
Max Quality
500
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
88
Craftsmanship
176
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Culinarian
Materials
Horn Component Materials
2
Crystals
Fire Crystal
2
Water Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
259
Max Quality
500
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
88
Craftsmanship
176
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Leatherworker
Materials
Horn Component Materials
2
Crystals
Wind Crystal
2
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
259
Max Quality
500
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
88
Craftsmanship
176
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
FFXIV Armorer Leveling Guide - Fastest Way to Get From 1-90
Dillon Skiffington
6 Big Things Changed with the Destiny 2 Season of the Drifter Patch
Dillon Skiffington
How to Get the Deinonychus Mount in FFXIV
Mills Webster