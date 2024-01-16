Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Hive Ceiling Fan
Ceiling Light - Item Level 150
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A ceiling-mounted fan created with the wings of the Gnathic primal Ravana. ※One per estate only.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
150 gil
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
150
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Birch Lumber
2
Tallow Candle
2
Hardsilver Ingot
2
Ravana's Forewing
2
Fieldcraft Demimateria II
2
Crystals
Ice Cluster
1
Wind Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
580
Max Quality
1350
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
553
Craftsmanship
587
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
How To Get All of the Lanner Mounts in FFXIV
Oliv Yanak
How to Unlock the Vath Tribe Quests in FFXIV - Quests & Vendor Items
Nerium
A Look Back at the Armor of Destiny 1
Dillon Skiffington