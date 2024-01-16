Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Item Database
Item Icon

Hive Ceiling Fan

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A ceiling-mounted fan created with the wings of the Gnathic primal Ravana. ※One per estate only.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Birch Lumber
2
Item Icon
Tallow Candle
2
Item Icon
Hardsilver Ingot
2
Item Icon
Ravana's Forewing
2
Item Icon
Fieldcraft Demimateria II
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Cluster
1
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

