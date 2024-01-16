Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Hingan Sofa

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A plush sofa designed in the Hingan fashion.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Ramie Cloth
5
Item Icon
Chimera Mane
5
Item Icon
Crawler Silk
5
Item Icon
Bloodhempen Cloth
5
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
4
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
4
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

