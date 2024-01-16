Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Hingan Mansion Roof (Mokuzo)
Roof - Item Level 285
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A wooden Hingan goten-style tiled roof designed exclusively for use with mansions.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1159 gil
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
285
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Mortar
20
Birch Lumber
20
Molybdenum Ingot
20
Adamantite Rivets
20
Cobalt Joint Plate
20
Crystals
Fire Crystal
20
Earth Crystal
20
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
68
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
980
Max Quality
1710
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1043
Craftsmanship
1069
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
