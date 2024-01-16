Destiny 2
Hingan Lancet Window

A Hingan lancet window designed to add a touch of Far Eastern charm to residences.

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Cut Stone
5
Item Icon
Clear Glass Lens
5
Item Icon
Persimmon Lumber
5
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
4
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
4
