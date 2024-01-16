Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Hingan Interior Wall

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

An interior wall designed to complement Hingan residences.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Mortar
4
Item Icon
Kudzu Cloth
4
Item Icon
Ruby Cotton Yarn
4
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
3
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

