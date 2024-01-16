Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Hingan Fence (Mokuzo)
Fence - Item Level 265
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A stone-and-tile Hingan fence designed to add a touch of Far Eastern charm to residences.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
603 gil
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
265
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Granite
12
Birch Lumber
12
High Steel Ingot
12
Crystals
Fire Crystal
12
Earth Crystal
12
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
62
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
680
Max Quality
1440
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
993
Craftsmanship
1027
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
