FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Hingan Fence (Mokuzo)

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A stone-and-tile Hingan fence designed to add a touch of Far Eastern charm to residences.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Granite
12
Item Icon
Birch Lumber
12
Item Icon
High Steel Ingot
12
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
12
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
12
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

