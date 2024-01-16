Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Hingan Door (Kura-zukuri)
Door - Item Level 279
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A Hingan heavy door designed to add a touch of Far Eastern charm to residences.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
152 gil
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
279
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Clear Glass Lens
5
Persimmon Lumber
5
Hardsilver Nugget
5
Crystals
Ice Crystal
4
Wind Crystal
4
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
66
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
880
Max Quality
1620
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1028
Craftsmanship
1056
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
