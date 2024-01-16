Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Hingan Cleaning Supplies

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A broom and bucket of the sort commonly used in Hingan homes.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Broombush
3
Item Icon
Teak Lumber
3
Item Icon
Bamboo Stick
3
Item Icon
Undyed Cotton Cloth
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Cluster
3
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

