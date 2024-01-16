Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Hingan Cleaning Supplies
Tabletop - Item Level 1
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A broom and bucket of the sort commonly used in Hingan homes.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
30 gil
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
1
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Broombush
3
Teak Lumber
3
Bamboo Stick
3
Undyed Cotton Cloth
3
Crystals
Ice Cluster
3
Wind Cluster
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
1000
Max Quality
1900
Characteristics
Required
Control
955
Craftsmanship
995
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
