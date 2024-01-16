Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Hingan Bed
Furnishing - Item Level 270
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A sturdy bed made from pine and designed in the Hingan fashion.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
90 gil
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
270
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Rush Grass
4
Pine Lumber
4
Rose Gold Nugget
4
Undyed Woolen Cloth
4
Crystals
Ice Crystal
3
Wind Crystal
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
63
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
730
Max Quality
1485
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1005
Craftsmanship
1037
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
