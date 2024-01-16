Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Hingan Bed

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A sturdy bed made from pine and designed in the Hingan fashion.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Rush Grass
4
Item Icon
Pine Lumber
4
Item Icon
Rose Gold Nugget
4
Item Icon
Undyed Woolen Cloth
4
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
3
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

