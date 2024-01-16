Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Hingan Awning (Nanpu)
Exterior Wall Decoration - Item Level 255
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A brightly painted awning designed to complement southern Hingan residences.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
214 gil
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
255
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Varnish
3
Cut Stone
3
Cedar Lumber
3
Koppranickel Nugget
3
Crystals
Fire Crystal
2
Wind Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
61
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
630
Max Quality
1395
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
968
Craftsmanship
1006
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
FFXIV Manderville Relic Weapon Guide: All Endwalker Steps and Quests for 2024
Mike Williams
,
Mills Webster
FFXIV Amazing Manderville Relic Weapon Guide: All Endwalker Steps and Quests for 2023
Mike Williams
FFXIV Hildibrand Quest Guide, Locations and Unlock for Patch 6.55
Michael Higham
,
Mills Webster