FFXIV Items
Item Database
Item Icon

Highland Lancet Window

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A lancet window in the highland style.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Clear Glass Lens
5
Item Icon
Dark Chestnut Lumber
5
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
5
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
5
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

