FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseTools
Item Icon

High Steel Head Knife

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

36

33.6

2.8

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Stiperstone
3
Item Icon
Beech Lumber
3
Item Icon
High Steel Nugget
3
Item Icon
Koppranickel Nugget
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
3
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

