High Steel Head Knife
Leatherworker's Primary Tool - Item Level 190
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
36
Physical Damage
33.6
Auto-attack
2.8
Delay
Details
Classes
LTW - Lv. 62
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
27086 gil
Sells for
407 gil
Bonuses
Control
+140
Craftsmanship
+262
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 52
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
190
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Stiperstone
3
Beech Lumber
3
High Steel Nugget
3
Koppranickel Nugget
3
Crystals
Fire Crystal
3
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
61
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
630
Max Quality
2790
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
968
Craftsmanship
1006
