Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseTools
Item Icon

High Steel Bomb Frypan

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

36

33.6

2.8

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Beech Lumber
3
Item Icon
High Steel Nugget
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
3
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

Warframe Tier List: The Best Warframes to Play - March 2023
Nerium,Dillon Skiffington
Smash Ultimate Yoshi Guide - Moves, Outfits, Strengths, Weaknesses
Dillon Skiffington
6 Big Things Changed with the Destiny 2 Season of the Drifter Patch
Dillon Skiffington