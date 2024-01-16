Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Tools
High Steel Bomb Frypan
Culinarian's Primary Tool - Item Level 190
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
36
Physical Damage
33.6
Auto-attack
2.8
Delay
Details
Classes
CUL - Lv. 62
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
27086 gil
Sells for
407 gil
Bonuses
Control
+140
Craftsmanship
+262
Materia
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 52
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
190
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Beech Lumber
3
High Steel Nugget
3
Crystals
Ice Crystal
3
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
61
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
630
Max Quality
2790
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
968
Craftsmanship
1006
Related Posts
Warframe Tier List: The Best Warframes to Play - March 2023
Nerium
,
Dillon Skiffington
Smash Ultimate Yoshi Guide - Moves, Outfits, Strengths, Weaknesses
Dillon Skiffington
6 Big Things Changed with the Destiny 2 Season of the Drifter Patch
Dillon Skiffington