High Mythrite Raising Hammer
Armorer's Primary Tool - Item Level 195
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
36
Physical Damage
33.6
Auto-attack
2.8
Delay
Details
Classes
ARM - Lv. 60
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
417 gil
Bonuses
Control
+145
Craftsmanship
+270
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 50
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
195
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Gold Ingot
3
Eikon Leather
3
Wolfram Ingot
3
Luminous Fiber
3
High Mythrite Ingot
3
Mastercraft Demimateria
3
Crystals
Fire Cluster
3
Earth Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
900
Max Quality
3390
Characteristics
Required
Control
835
Craftsmanship
870
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
995
