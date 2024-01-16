Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseTools
Item Icon

High Mythrite Awl

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Gold Ingot
3
Item Icon
Cashmere Cloth
3
Item Icon
Luminous Fiber
3
Item Icon
High Mythrite Ingot
3
Item Icon
Mastercraft Demimateria
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
3
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Required For Quick Synth

