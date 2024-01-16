Games
High Durium Kite Shield
Shield - Item Level 525
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
780
Block Strength
780
Block Rate
Details
Classes
GLA PLD - Lv. 82
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
237 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+54
Tenacity
+37
Vitality
+57
Determination
+53
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 72
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
525
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Palm Lumber
7
High Durium Ingot
7
Luncheon Toad Leather
7
Crystals
Ice Crystal
8
Earth Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
83
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
2600
Max Quality
6200
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2340
Craftsmanship
2438
