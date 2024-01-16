Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

High Durium Kite Shield

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

780

780

Details

Bonuses

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Palm Lumber
7
Item Icon
High Durium Ingot
7
Item Icon
Luncheon Toad Leather
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
8
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

