[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
High Durium Helm of Fending
Head - Item Level 515
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
532
Magic Defense
532
Defense
Details
Classes
GLA MRD PLD WAR DRK GNB - Lv. 80
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
24978 gil
Sells for
390 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+112
Vitality
+116
Skill Speed
+110
Critical Hit
+76
Materia
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 70
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
515
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Ametrine
7
High Durium Nugget
7
Dwarven Mythril Nugget
7
Crystals
Ice Crystal
8
Earth Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
81
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
2000
Max Quality
5200
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2136
Craftsmanship
2234
