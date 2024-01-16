Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Hidemaster's Gloves
Hands - Item Level 170
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
119
Magic Defense
59
Defense
Details
Classes
LTW - Lv. 60
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
500 gil
Bonuses
CP
+3
Control
+73
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 50
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
170
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Larimar
2
Crawler Silk
2
Griffin Leather
2
Leafborne Aethersand
2
Fieldcraft Demimateria III
2
Crystals
Wind Cluster
2
Earth Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
740
Max Quality
2900
Characteristics
Required
Control
695
Craftsmanship
718
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
850
