FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Herring Ball

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A ball of Indigo herring and sunset flour paste. Processed bait for ocean fishing.

Attributes

Crafting

Culinarian

Materials
Item Icon
Indigo Herring
3
Item Icon
Sunset Wheat Flour
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
4
Item Icon
Water Shard
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

