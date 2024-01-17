Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Herring Ball
Fishing Tackle - Item Level 35
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A ball of Indigo herring and sunset flour paste. Processed bait for ocean fishing.
Classes
FSH - Lv. 35
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
8 gil
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Culinarian
Materials
Indigo Herring
3
Sunset Wheat Flour
3
Crystals
Fire Shard
4
Water Shard
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
35
Total Crafted
10
Durability
80
Difficulty
123
Max Quality
1110
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
64
Craftsmanship
129
