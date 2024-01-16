Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Hemiskin Open-toed Boots of Healing
Feet - Item Level 250
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
170
Magic Defense
97
Defense
Details
Classes
CNJ WHM SCH AST SGE - Lv. 60
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
295 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+49
Piety
+50
Vitality
+47
Critical Hit
+35
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 50
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
250
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Ruby
3
Star Velvet
3
Hemicyon Leather
3
Griffin Leather Strap
3
Grade 3 Mind Dissolvent
3
Crystals
Wind Cluster
3
Earth Cluster
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
1000
Max Quality
3800
Characteristics
Required
Control
955
Craftsmanship
995
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
1100
