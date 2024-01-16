Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Hemiskin Open-toed Boots of Healing

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

170

97

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Leatherworker

Materials
Item Icon
Ruby
3
Item Icon
Star Velvet
3
Item Icon
Hemicyon Leather
3
Item Icon
Griffin Leather Strap
3
Item Icon
Grade 3 Mind Dissolvent
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
3
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Required For Quick Synth

