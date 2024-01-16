Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Hemiskin Brais of Maiming
Legs - Item Level 250
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
179
Magic Defense
228
Defense
Details
Classes
LNC DRG RPR - Lv. 60
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
491 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+79
Vitality
+83
Critical Hit
+56
Direct Hit Rate
+79
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 50
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
250
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Star Velvet
3
Cashmere Cloth
3
Hemicyon Leather
3
Griffin Leather Strap
3
Grade 3 Strength Dissolvent
3
Crystals
Wind Cluster
3
Earth Cluster
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
1000
Max Quality
3800
Characteristics
Required
Control
955
Craftsmanship
995
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
1100
