FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Heavy Wolfram Sabatons

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

119

119

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Wolfram Ingot
2
Item Icon
Terminus Putty
2
Item Icon
Darksteel Plate
2
Item Icon
Darksteel Rings
2
Item Icon
Hippogryph Leather
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Cluster
2
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Required For Quick Synth

