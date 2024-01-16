Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Heavy Wolfram Helm
Head - Item Level 90
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
119
Magic Defense
119
Defense
Details
Classes
GLA MRD PLD WAR DRK GNB - Lv. 50
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
106 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+17
Tenacity
+13
Vitality
+18
Critical Hit
+20
Materia
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 40
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
90
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Wolfram Ingot
2
Terminus Putty
2
Darksteel Plate
2
Darksteel Rings
2
Crystals
Ice Cluster
2
Earth Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
420
Max Quality
2750
Characteristics
Required
Control
374
Craftsmanship
391
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
451
